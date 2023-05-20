BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AECOM by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 693.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ACM opened at $79.28 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.