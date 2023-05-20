Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Handelsbanken upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Shares of BDNNY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $94.11.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.8424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 9.63%. Boliden AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

