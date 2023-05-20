Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,749.08.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

BKNG opened at $2,765.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,608.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,339.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 136.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

