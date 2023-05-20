Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $199.88. 1,795,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

