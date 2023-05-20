Bowie Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

Shares of NOW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $510.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.74.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

