Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CFO Purchases $98,584.65 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,584.65. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,584.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bowlero Trading Down 1.8 %

BOWL opened at $11.50 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,325.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bowlero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 264,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

