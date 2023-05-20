Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 134,065 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $61,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,133. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

