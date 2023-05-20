Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 86,750 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $49,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day moving average is $222.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

