Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $139,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.61.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

CVX stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,701. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $294.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.