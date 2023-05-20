Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 494,956 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of D.R. Horton worth $65,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after buying an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after acquiring an additional 421,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.19. 2,308,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,170. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $112.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

