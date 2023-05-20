Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,057 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $93,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.7 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.24. 11,183,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,077. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

