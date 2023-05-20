Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $56.53 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,105 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Teradyne worth $56,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,614. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.