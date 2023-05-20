Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177,473 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Target worth $54,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $152.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,455,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,366. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

