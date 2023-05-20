Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $44.77 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 249,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,770,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Moderna as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,142,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,142,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at $352,322,463.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,342 shares of company stock worth $61,035,619. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,612. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

