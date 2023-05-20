Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 337,427 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 337,427 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $102,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,092 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 346,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 55,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. 17,728,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,292,514. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

