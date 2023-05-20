Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Broadwind Trading Down 7.2 %

Broadwind stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 185,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,246. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 430.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 617,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 501,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 106,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 19.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Stories

