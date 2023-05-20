Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $5.25

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Latham Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.55 on Friday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James E. Cline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,880,000. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 819,000 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
