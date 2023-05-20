Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $5.25

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Latham Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.55 on Friday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,880,000. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 819,000 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

