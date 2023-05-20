Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Target Price at $5.92

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $964.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -182.35%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,439.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,919.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $915,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,167,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Paramount Group by 1,607.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,857 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,195.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 1,577,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 216.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 919,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

