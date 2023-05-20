Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target at $27.68

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.20 on Friday. Renault has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Renault Dividend Announcement

About Renault

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.