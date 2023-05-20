Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target at $27.68

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Renault Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.20 on Friday. Renault has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Renault Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

About Renault

(Get Rating)

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.