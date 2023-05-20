BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.05

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 101000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

