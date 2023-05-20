Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,730 ($21.67) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.12) to GBX 2,360 ($29.56) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,250 ($28.18) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,282 ($28.59).

Burberry Group stock traded down GBX 99 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,290 ($28.69). 1,778,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,011. The company has a market cap of £8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,063.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,488.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,319.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,529 ($19.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.27).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 44.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,684.68%.

In related news, insider Alan Stewart purchased 2,155 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($29.06) per share, with a total value of £49,996 ($62,628.08). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

