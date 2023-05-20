Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock valued at $73,434,579. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.