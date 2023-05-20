Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Caesarstone Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caesarstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Caesarstone by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Caesarstone by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

