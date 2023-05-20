Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 164,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

