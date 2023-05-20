Camden National Bank Invests $228,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $488.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

