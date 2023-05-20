Camden National Bank Sells 490 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

