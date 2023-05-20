Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Cameco Price Performance
Shares of CCJ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.92. 2,298,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,381. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $31.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco
About Cameco
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cameco (CCJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.