Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.92. 2,298,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,381. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after buying an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,233,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

