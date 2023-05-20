Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Bank of America

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.91.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS stock traded down C$1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.69. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$20.01 and a 12 month high of C$32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

