Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$55.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.69.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$48.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 607.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$39.08 and a 1-year high of C$50.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.36.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.