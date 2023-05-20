Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.21. 1,613,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

