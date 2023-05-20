Capital Square LLC Buys New Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,541 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AROC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 801,007 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Further Reading

