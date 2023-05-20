Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.73 billion and $124.78 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.37 or 0.06738268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003870 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,793,946,863 coins and its circulating supply is 34,863,568,285 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.