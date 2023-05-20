Casper 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.63 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Casper has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $531.51 million and $3.63 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,726,276,675 coins and its circulating supply is 11,023,699,602 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,725,679,467 with 11,023,138,176 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04807411 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,995,942.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

