CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.01 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 16% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $58.84 million and approximately $16.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026010 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,898.12 or 1.00012942 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07170254 USD and is up 9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $19,163,826.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.