Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 407,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,316. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,766.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

