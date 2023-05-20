Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.55.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.12. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of C$282.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.6001603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

