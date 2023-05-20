Centrifuge Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $560,206.13 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $13.42 million and $560,206.13 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.21892625 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $368,064.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.