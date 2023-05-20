CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after buying an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after buying an additional 277,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,353,000 after buying an additional 22,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

