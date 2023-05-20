Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.42 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain has a total market cap of $46.42 million and $3.82 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,922,563,843 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.