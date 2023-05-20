Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHKP traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.42. 904,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,010. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,200,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,539,000 after buying an additional 244,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

