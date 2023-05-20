Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAKE. UBS Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.50. 938,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 189.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 46,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory



Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

