Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$456.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.40 million.

