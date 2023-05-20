China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (CRHKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.06.
China Resources Beer Stock Up 3.3 %
China Resources Beer stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $16.64.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
