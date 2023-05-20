China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (CRHKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.06.

China Resources Beer Stock Up 3.3 %

China Resources Beer stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $16.64.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

