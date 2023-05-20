Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.38.

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.9 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $6,164,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $12,375,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.