Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $31,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $133.13.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

