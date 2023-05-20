Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 410,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $3.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

