Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,083 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $126,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $201.18. 1,670,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,782. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.