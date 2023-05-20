CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 197,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,111,000 after purchasing an additional 171,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $198.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

