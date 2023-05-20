CI Investments Inc. Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TPL stock opened at $1,346.02 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,325.33 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,575.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,999.17.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

