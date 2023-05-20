CI Investments Inc. Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Autoliv worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,521 shares of company stock worth $416,103. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.



